The Chickasaw Nation is hosting a virtual health care hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 25, from noon-6 p.m. at the Carl Albert Service Center, 1001 Country Club Road, Ada, Oklahoma.
Registration is noon-4 p.m., and on-site interviews with managers will take place via video conference or by phone from 2-6 p.m.
Full-time and part-time opportunities will be available. These positions will include, but are not limited to, registered nurses, license practicing nurses, phlebotomists and FLETC or CLEET certified police officers.
Some of these positions will last for 12 months or longer, depending on need. Eligible positions will provide applicable benefits.
All applicants are welcome. Applications can be picked up between noon and 4 p.m. from the drive-thru on the south side of the Carl Albert Service Center.
All interviews will take place through video or phone call. Those interested in applying should complete a profile at Chickasaw.net/Careers prior to the event.
For more information, contact ChickasawRecruiters@Chickasaw.net or call (580) 436-7259.
