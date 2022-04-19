Chickasaw Nation Governor named Executive of the Year

Governor Bill Anoatubby, was named the 2021 Ada Area Executive of the Year by the Ada Rotary Club. The prestigious award is given annually to the top executive in the Ada Area. Governor Anoatubby, received the honor in recognition of his outstanding service for the Chickasaw Nation and the Ada community.
Blake Cantrell (President of Ada Rotary) said, “No other person has done more for the Ada area than Governor Anoatubby. And, I know of no other executive in the world who showed more leadership during the Covid crisis. I can’t think of a better time to present him with this award.”
Bill Anoatubby become Governor of the Chickasaw Nation in 1987. Since that time, the Chickasaw Nation has grown exponentially. Under his leadership, the tribe has expanded from 250 employees to 13,500. While, tribal assets have increased two-hundredfold.
Ada Rotary received nominations from all over Pontotoc County. Anyone in any type of executive position was eligible, including all public, private, and charitable organizations. Every year the Ada Rotary Executive of the Year Committee selects five finalists. Ada Rotary members, then elect one executive from the finalists.
All proceeds from the nomination fees go toward the Rotary Scholarship fund. The purpose of the fund is to support outstanding area students. These funds are distributed directly to the top 10% of graduating seniors in each Pontotoc County high school.
The award will be presented to the Governor on April 20, 2022.
