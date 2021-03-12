Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby issued an executive proclamation in response to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling in Bosse v. Oklahoma. This ruling formalizes Chickasaw Nation and federal jurisdiction over crimes involving American Indians within the Chickasaw Nation treaty territory.
In his proclamation, Gov. Anoatubby stated the “rulings affirm what we have always known: The Chickasaw people continue, and so too does our treaty homeland.”
That proclamation, one of several actions taken today by Gov. Anoatubby, directs all officials, employees, officers, departments, commissions and agencies of the Chickasaw Nation’s Executive Department to act in accordance with the ruling and “a sovereign interest in public safety throughout our treaty homeland.”
In response to the ruling, prosecutors continue working to ensure smooth transition of the Bosse case from state court to federal and potentially tribal proceedings.
“Our hearts remain steadfast with the family this man victimized,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “We are in communication with the United States Attorney and appreciate his assurance that federal charges will be timely filed. We will continue our efforts to see justice done for the victim’s family.”
Gov. Anoatubby continues to stress the importance of tribal, state and federal governments working together as the Chickasaw Nation assumes additional criminal justice responsibilities.
“We live and work in broader communities, and what affects one of us tends to affect all of us,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “Working effectively with Federal, State, and local policing and prosecuting agencies helps ensure those affected by the criminal justice system, both victims and perpetrators, have access to the services they may need to restore their lives or to put their lives back on track.”
Maintaining public safety and law and order will continue as high priorities as part of the Chickasaw Nation mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.
“Our Chickasaw Nation executive, legislative and judicial departments continue exercising due diligence as we accept this new duty in a responsible manner, “said Gov. Anoatubby. “We have enhanced our criminal code, expanded our court system and reinforced our relationships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure we maintain law and order in the Chickasaw Nation.”
In his executive actions, Governor Anoatubby directed Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and Chickasaw Nation prosecutors to work to ensure effective enforcement of all applicable laws and assurance of the general public’s safety.
As the Chickasaw Nation implements its new duties, Gov. Anoatubby continues to look forward to new levels of cooperation in regard to criminal justice issues.
“We will continue the work we began long ago with the Oklahoma Attorney General and other Tribal sovereigns to secure narrow Federal law authorization to form durable compacts with Oklahoma on matters of criminal subject matter jurisdiction,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “Recognizing our manifest shared interest in ensuring public safety for all, we continue to welcome the State of Oklahoma to partner with us fully in this effort.”
Gov. Anoatubby said that his administration remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order.
“Our goal is to develop and implement comprehensive policies to preserve public safety, maintain law and order and enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people and all Oklahomans,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “We have a long history of working closely with the State of Oklahoma to address significant challenges and develop solutions for the benefit all Oklahomans. We look forward to working together on this issue in a manner that respects tribal, state and federal sovereignty. Given our history, we believe good faith negotiations based on an accurate evaluation of the facts offer a productive path forward.
