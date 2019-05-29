The Chickasaw Nation election Commission has announces the filing period for the 2019 general elections opens June 3 and continues through June 5.
Candidates must file between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the election secretary’s office in the Government Services building, 2015 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Bld., in Ada.
Seats up for election include governor and lieutenant governor, four legislative seats and one seat on the Supreme Court.
Legislative seats to be filled are Pontotoc District Seat 5, Pickens District Seat 3, Panola District Seat 1 and Tishomingo District Seat 2.
Seat 1 of the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court is also up for election this year.
Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor must be registered Chickasaw voters at least 30 years of age who possess no less than one-fourth (1/4) Chickasaw blood quantum. Candidates must also be residents of the Chickasaw Nation for at least one year immediately preceding the election. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor shall run as a team.
Governor and lieutenant governor must remain residents of the Chickasaw Nation during their four-year term of office. Filing fees are $2,500 per gubernatorial team.
Legislative candidates must be registered Chickasaw voters at least 25 years of age who have been residents of the Chickasaw Nation for at least one year and of their respective district for at least six months immediately preceding the election.
Legislators must remain residents of their elected district during their three-year term of office. The filing fee is $500 per legislative candidate.
Supreme Court candidates must be registered voters of the Chickasaw Nation at least 30 years of age. Justices must be residents of the Chickasaw Nation during their three-year term of office. The filing fee is $500 per Supreme Court candidate.
Candidates must bring verification of their physical and mailing address, such as a utility bill or homestead exemption, which displays the candidate’s physical address. Filing fee is due upon filing. Candidates must complete a financial disclosure statement upon filing. Statements are also due at the end of every month during the candidate’s active campaign period.
Candidates will receive an electoral packet containing election rules and regulations, the Chickasaw Constitution, financial disclosure forms, a biography form for the Chickasaw Times and a watcher form.
Candidates must not have been convicted of a felony. Background checks are conducted on all candidates.
The primary election is July 30 and the run-off election is Aug. 27, if applicable.
For further assistance, contact Election Secretary Rita Loder toll free at 1-888-661-0137.
