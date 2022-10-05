Chickasaw Nation elected officials take Oath of Office

Chickasaw Legislators Lisa Johnson-Billy, Charles Marris, Beth Alexander and Derrick Priddy, and Chickasaw Supreme Court Justice Mark. H. Colbert each affirmed their oaths of office at the Chickasaw Nation Oath of Office ceremony conducted Oct. 3 in Ada, Oklahoma. From left: Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Justice Colbert assisted by Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Justice Linda English Weeks; Mr. Priddy and sister, Rachel Priddy Harazda; Mrs. Alexander and husband, Rick Alexander; Mr. Marris and sister, Valerie McDonald; Mrs. Johnson-Billy and husband, Phillip Billy; Chickasaw Nation Under Secretary of Culture and Humanities Valorie Walters (seated); and Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Bellefeuille-Gordon, who administered the oaths of office.