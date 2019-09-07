Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer celebrates triumph over adversity

SULPHUR – Muffled voices trailed into silence and all eyes focused on Nancy Wade as she explained why she had decided to sing despite her fear. Audience members wiped away tears as her clear, soulful voice pierced the silence of the packed theater with a song of praise.
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Chaplain Randy Wade and his wife, Nancy, were praying about a theme for the sixth annual Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer before she was diagnosed with cancer.
The theme God laid on Nancy’s heart was “Fear Not.”
“There is no need to fear,” she said. “God is with us.”
Chickasaw Nation citizens and employees gathered on Aug. 19, along with friends from other tribes, at the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Anoli’ Theater to celebrate the power of prayer over the obstacles that are often in our path.
“It’s really fitting that we take time to reflect and be thankful for our blessings – whether it be the past or whether it be the present – and to continue the tradition of asking God for guidance, direction and clarity,” Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said. “Just as in times past, we live in a period of change. There is both uncertainty and opportunity.”
Anoatubby read a proclamation designating Aug. 19 as the “Chickasaw Nation Day of Prayer.”
Randy Wade said throughout the hardships we face, God is with us.
“(Nancy) came up with this theme in December or January and was diagnosed with cancer in April,” he said. “My thought is that God prepares us. He prepares us for what’s up ahead.”
Randy Wade discussed how the Chickasaw Nation got to where it is today following Chickasaw Removal from the Homeland.
“We were coming to a new place,” he said. “We’re here today reaping those blessings of men and women who faced a lot of hardships and the unknown, but they feared not, so that we could be here today.”
Dusk Monetathchi served as master of ceremonies for the event, which began with a welcome and invocation, followed by a presentation of colors by the Chickasaw Honor Guard.
“The Chickasaw Nation has always been strong in prayer and in our faith,” Monetathchi said.
The Choctaw Singers sang Choctaw hymns, and prayers were shared by LaDonna Brown, Toni Walker and Carol Keel.
Randy Wade and audience members prayed over the leaders assembled at the event. Dr. Negiel Bigpond of the Euchee (Yuchi) Nation also offered a prayer.
