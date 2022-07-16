Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe keeps the community stomp dancing this summer

The Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe is offering stomp dance classes at various locations this summer for the whole family. Participants can learn the cultural tradition of stomp dancing from cultural specialists of the Chickasaw Nation Department of Cultural Resources.
“We have been doing these classes for years, but they had to go on hold for a couple of years due to COVID-19. But the first class we had this summer had around 30 people, and the second one had 50, so they are picking up fast,” said Jesse Lindsey, cultural resources activities manager.
Stomp dancing is essential to Chickasaw culture. This tradition is kept at special events, including celebrations like the Three Sisters Celebration and Chikasha Ittafama (Chickasaw Reunion).
“Governor Anoatubby wanted us to teach these classes,” Lindsey said. “Stomp dancing is very important to the Chickasaw Nation, so we have to teach our young ones, make sure they get it down and keep it going.”
The classes are for all levels of dancers. Some participants have been going to the classes since they started, but many are new to stomp dancing.
“We have kids as young as 2 or 3 that get up to dance with us, even if they are holding their mother’s hand. And then there are some kids who grew up taking these classes every year,” Lindsey said.
The dance troupe dances at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma, regularly. They also represent the Chickasaw Nation at various events and ceremonies, including the Gallup Intertribal Indian Ceremonial, among many others.
“The youth are always ready to help us out,” Lindsey said. “We recently had a few go to the Artesian Hotel in Sulphur for the Artesian Arts Festival this summer. We are proud of the youth for coming so far.”
As part of Chickasaw matrilineal culture, women keep the rhythm of the song with shakers on their legs. They use turtle shell, deer toe or even milk can shakers. The men traditionally sing in a call-and-response format during the dance.
“We always start the young girls with two cans, and they add more as they get bigger. The boys start singing with us when they get old enough, too,” Lindsey said.
There are many different types of stomp dances with unique techniques. Social dances often have animal-themed names, like the snake dance and the raccoon dance.
The snake dance, for example, has dancers hold hands while they curve around like a snake. This is one of the oldest-known Chickasaw dances and has been passed on for many generations. It is a social dance, representing friendship.
Upcoming classes are open to the public at no cost and will be offered July 26 at the Ardmore Chickasaw Nation Community Center and July 28 at the Ada Chickasaw Nation Community Center. All classes will be from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Jesse Lindsey at (580) 622-7110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.