Chickasaw Nation cuts ribbon on transportation building

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby led ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday to dedicate the new Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services facility.
Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services offers access to affordable transportation in the community, providing more than 43,000 rides to medical appointments, job interviews and work sites for hundreds of Native Americans and community members during the last year.
The new facility will enable this vital service to expand and make a positive impact on the lives of Chickasaws and those in the community, Anoatubby said.
“Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services makes a difference in the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” he said. “The purpose of this new Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services building is really the purpose of all of our work, to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.”
Transportation Services provides transportation and prescription pickup and delivery to all Native Americans within the Chickasaw Nation.
The department’s Road to Work program provides a low-cost transportation alternative for commuters and is open to the public.
“While this is a beautiful facility, what is even more important is the work people do from here,” Anoatubby said. “We are pleased when we are able to have a positive impact on the lives of Chickasaws and others in the community.”
The 4,869-square-foot facility will house 11 administration staff and will offer office space for 30 regional transportation specialists. It features two conference rooms, a dispatch area, a break room and a fitness area.
The new facility also includes a large state-of-the-art commercial wash bay area, to ensure clients can experience a clean, comfortable ride, and covered parking for the entire base fleet.
Located at 17500 CR 3570 near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, the new facility was constructed in partnership with the Federal Highways Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.
For more information about Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services, visit Chickasaw.net or call 580-310-6453.
