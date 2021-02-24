Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for three new facilities, all designed to combat the pandemic; and an event Feb. 8 to dedicate new residential facilities for the Hina’ Chokma program.
A COVID-19 Emergency Operations Facility, the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Alternate Care Site, and expansion of the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center laboratory were dedicated in a virtual event Friday, Feb. 5.
Governor Anoatubby said all three health facilities serve a dual purpose: to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people and to prevent the COVID-19 virus.
“As we have witnessed with all three of these projects, the Chickasaw Nation continues to press forward despite the obstacle in our path. Chickasaws have never been known to have lost a battle, and our current battle with COVID-19 is no different,” Governor Anoatubby said.
The new COVID-19 Emergency Operations Facility, 1300 Cradduck Road, Ada, will serve as the Chickasaw Nation’s COVID-19 incident command center. The 40,000-square-foot renovated property will also serve to facilitate coordination among local, state, tribal, federal and other emergency management systems.
Contained within the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Facility are large open multi-use spaces for COVID response and storage, including a nearly 14,000 square-foot warehouse. The facility will also be a community-based distribution point for additional services such as emergency rations, water and PPE.
The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Alternate Care Site is located on the Ada South Campus.
The 12,500-square-foot building features numerous offices and workstations, including a large central nurses station, as well as a COVID overflow area and a specimen lab, which increases the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center’s capacity and ability to care for patients, and improves COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The facility will also provide space for testing and training.
Expansion of the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center laboratory was also dedicated in the ceremony.
The more than 11,000-square-foot expansion has allowed for the addition of a microbiology lab, a molecular biology lab, and a combined hematology, and other labs. It features six offices, a large, open workroom, a biohazard room, a non-hazard IV prep room and various supply and storage rooms.
“The persistence of COVID over the last year has been daunting, but the Chickasaw Nation has continued working hard to mitigate this virus,” Governor Anoatubby said. “We have been at work, and that includes the construction of the facilities we dedicate today, which will aid us in our fight against COVID in their own ways.”
Governor Anoatubby also honored frontline workers who care for patients.
“We pray for their continued fortitude to endure this prolonged battle, and the strength to continue the fight against this threat to our community.”
Hina’ Chokma
Governor Anoatubby led a virtual ribbon cutting Monday, Feb. 8 to dedicate two new residential facilities for the Hina’ Chokma “Good Path” Recovery Center.
Hina’ Chokma Recovery Center is a safe space with kind, caring, compassionate staff ready to assist First American men dedicated to making a better life for themselves and their families.
“Over the 36-year history of Hina’ Chokma, many First American men have received needed treatment and led healthier, more productive lives because of this service,” Governor Anoatubby said. “As this program strengthens men and helps heal families, the increased capacity of the program will be a benefit to our entire community for many years to come.”
The program began in 1984, when the Chickasaw Nation established a 14-bed residential substance abuse treatment center for First Americans at Kullihoma, east of Ada. In 1998, the program moved to a residential building on East Arlington.
During its operation, the Hina’ Chokma program has provided dozens of men and their families with a healthy community and integrated treatment services that promote spiritual, emotional, physical and social wellness.
Individuals in the program receive an assessment and an individualized treatment plan that includes a broad range of therapy and educational courses.
The new expansion includes two, single-story, 2000-square-foot residential units. Each unit features three bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, as well as a large public living room and ample storage space. The new space will aid in appropriate social distancing and the ability to quarantine individuals, if necessary.
The two new residential units are connected to the Hina’ Chokma Recovery Center building by a covered walkway.
To view the ribbon cutting ceremonies, visit Chickasaw.net.
