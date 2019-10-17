The Chickasaw Nation cut the ceremonial ribbon marking the official opening of the new 25,300-square-foot Ada Wellness Center Wednesday on Seabrook Road. On hand for the ceremony were Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby and a group of Nation dignitaries.
The facility includes a state-of-the-art Prama studio, which combines lights and music to create an immersive and fun experience; a free weight area; an aerobics studio; a large cardio room; a kids exercise studio; a hydration area; restroom/locker/shower rooms; a conference room; offices; an elevated walking track with multiple exercise areas; and a large storage area.
