Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 dashboard goes live

During the current surge in COVID-19 cases, it is more important than ever to have access to accurate information to guide personal choices.
A new COVID-19 dashboard offered by the Chickasaw Nation offers detailed county-by-county information on total cases, active cases, total recoveries and deaths. Users can access the dashboard at Chickasaw.net/COVID19.
The dashboard will provide a one-stop information source to keep citizens and community members advised and safe during this time, allowing everyone to work together to protect the community and prevent further spread of the virus.
For optimal viewing, the dashboard should be accessed with a desktop or laptop computer. While it will also be accessible via mobile device, features will be limited.
The data on the dashboard is displayed in three different ways: information boxes/widgets, maps and charts/graphs. Users will find information filtered into several sections with panels on the right side of the board. For convenience, a blue arrow on the far left panel expands to a glossary of terms used throughout the dashboard.
Ways to view
Boxes/widgets: View the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the 13 counties within the Chickasaw Nation, the rate of change from the previous date, the number of deaths and associated rate of change. The number of COVID-19 cases which are currently active, the rate of change and the total number of patients who have recovered is also displayed.
Maps: In the maps section of the dashboard, users can click on color-coded counties for details on each county’s total cases, active cases, deaths and recoveries.
Charts/graphs: For an even more in-depth exploration of data, users can view the graphs on the dashboard. There are eight tabs, which allow users to display and filter graphs by severity and number of cases. Below the graph section, users can take a closer look at how COVID-19 is affecting counties surrounding or adjacent to the Chickasaw Nation.
The graphs/charts provide either a statewide view, a Chickasaw Nation wide view, or comparisons of adjoining counties.
Health professionals advise that wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining responsible distancing and frequent hand washing are still our best tools to contain the spread of the virus.
Please use the Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 dashboard to access accurate data from trusted sources, in conjunction with other safety measures, to help mitigate further spread of COVID-19.
Dashboard Data Sources:
1. Chickasaw Nation Qualtrics
2. Chickasaw Nation Health and Human Services Daily COVID-19 Report
3. Oklahoma State Department of Health
4. Oklahoma State Department of Health Executive Order Report
5. Texas Department of State Health Services
6. Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard
Note: All data has been de-identified and has no personal health information in the data set that would violate current HIPPA policies adhered to by the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health.
The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily Monday-Friday, with data from Saturday and Sunday included on Monday’s updates. Data is based on the information provided by the Chickasaw Nation Epidemiology Program within the Division of Research and Public Health, Department of Health., as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and other trusted sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.