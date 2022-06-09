The Chickasaw Nation Emergency Operations Facility in Ada has closed all COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations.
Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) patients can still be tested and vaccinated by making an appointment with their primary care provider.
The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) public health team will also be conducting mobile COVID-19 vaccine events for the public this summer. Events are scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the following locations and dates:
June 9 at the Chickasaw Nation Ardmore Clinic parking lot, 2510 Chickasaw Blvd.
Ardmore, Oklahoma
June 16 at the Purcell High School parking lot, 2020 N. Green Ave.
Purcell, Oklahoma
