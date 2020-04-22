The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health introduces COVID-19 temporary testing centers to provide patients with access for symptoms relating to the coronavirus. These tented structures are located at Chickasaw Nation Health Clinics in Ardmore and Purcell, in addition to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada.
Tents are located in parking lot areas of these facilities and stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients quickly for potential infection of COVID-19. The areas are designed as drive-throughs so patients do not exit their vehicle. The tents keep patients separated from the healthy population while providing quick and timely care.
“We are here to not only serve the Chickasaw people, but the public at large as needed,” said Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Krueger. “We want to keep our community healthy and do our part to fight this pandemic with a warrior mentality.”
If someone feels they are having signs and symptoms of the virus, the Chickasaw Nation has established a COVID-19 Hotline to help assess patients over the phone. The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 580-272-1312.
Those tested will be contacted by a COVID Care Call Center specialist or clinician once the official lab results are returned. Lab test result times may vary, with a current average wait of five to seven days. If results have not been received after 14 days, a person may inquire about test results at 580-272-1319.
Drive-through test centers are open between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Criteria:
• Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult.
• Must have valid photo ID.
• Must be able to drive safely through the test site.
• No walk-ups or bicycles.
• No pets in vehicle.
• Exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
• If applicable, provide health insurance card and/or CDIB or tribal affiliation verification.
• Provider orders or referral strongly preferred but not required.
