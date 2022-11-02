Chickasaw Nation breaks ground on destination development

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, center with hat, leads Oct. 31 groundbreaking ceremonies for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, a major resort-style development adjacent to the First Americans Museum, Oklahoma City. The resort will be a $400 million tourist destination designed to continue the momentum of economic development in Oklahoma City. Joining Governor Anoatubby are, from left: Oklahoma State Senator Kay Floyd, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Shana Tate, Chickasaw Nation Legislator J. Lisa Impson, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Connie Barker, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Dr. Karen Goodnight, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Lisa Johnson-Billy, Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt, Chickasaw Nation Secretary of State Bill Lance, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Beth Alexander, Governor Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce Dan Boren, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Nancy Elliott, Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Bellefeuille-Gordon, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Steve Woods, Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Justice Linda English Weeks, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Steve Woods, Chickasaw Nation Legislator Derrick Priddy, Chickasaw Nation Economic Development Finance Strategist Chad Claborn and Chickasaw Nation Deputy Secretary of Support Services Alan Marcum.