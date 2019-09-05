TISHOMINGO – Runners are invited to register for the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival 5K and Fun Walk to take place Sept. 28.
Online registration closes Sept. 21. Runners may also register the morning of the races.
Race registration on site begins at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 28 at 1300 E. Main St., Tishomingo, at Refuge Road beside Tishomingo High School. The one-mile fun walk begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K kicks off at 8:30 a.m.
The sanctioned run and fun walk are open to the public at no charge.
“The Annual Meeting and Festival 5K and Fun Run are very popular, and we expect a lot of participation,” said Chickasaw Nation Health Promotion Coordinator Beth Cartwright.
It is one of the preliminary events scheduled during a week packed with activities for the whole family.
“We want both individuals and families to participate,” Cartwright said. “Doing the 5K or fun walk as a family is easier and allows families to enjoy it together. You can walk, jog or run in the 5K. It’s pretty high-energy and exciting.”
The course takes runners and walkers through portions of the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.
“The course is predominantly flat and doesn’t have many hills,” Cartwright said. “The scenery is beautiful. It will be an enjoyable activity for everyone.”
The event is on a certified course, and the race is sanctioned by the USA Track and Field Organization, Cartwright stated.
Awards for the 5K run and fun walk will be awarded in each of the standard USATF categories. Participation medals will be given to all participants age 12 and under.
A first-aid tent, bottled water and a “refueling” station with fruit and granola bars will be available for participants.
Officials asked that pets be left at home.
For more information, contact Cartwright at ChickasawRun@Chickasaw.net or call the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival Office at 580-371-2040.
