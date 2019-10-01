Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival events to be streamed live

The public is invited to attend any of the many events included in this year’s Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, Sept. 27-Oct. 5. For those not able to attend in person, some of the experiences will be shared over the internet and airwaves.
A live video stream of multiple Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival events will be available at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net. Live streams will be available for the Chickasaw Nation Arts and Culture Awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Gov. Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation Address at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Video streaming of the Princess Pageant and Arts and Culture Awards will also be broadcast on the Chickasaw Nation Facebook page at Facebook.com/TheChickasawNation.
In addition, reports from various festival activities in Tishomingo will be available over the radio in the Ada area on 89.5 FM, in the Dickson/Ardmore areas on 89.3 FM, in the Tishomingo area on 97.3 FM and worldwide at KCNP.org. The KCNP crew will also offer live coverage of Anoatubby’s State of the Nation address.
For a complete listing of Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting & Festival events, locations and schedules, visit AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net or follow Chickasaw Nation social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updated information.
For more information, call 580-593-3356.
