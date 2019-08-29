Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder has announced results of Tuesday’s runoff election for Tishomingo District Seat 2 on the Chickasaw Nation Legislature.
Candidate Derrick Priddy of Sulphur received 818 votes (51%), and Bradley Steven Woods of Sulphur received 785 votes (49%). Priddy will fill the vacant seat which resulted from the retirement of Tim Colbert, also of Sulphur.
All Chickasaw Nation elected officials will take the oath of office Oct. 1.
For more information, contact Loder at 580-310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
