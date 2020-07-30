Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced results of the July 28, 2020, general election.
Pickens District Seat 2 incumbent legislator Connie Barker, Marietta, received 1,913 votes to defeat challenger Michael T. Watson, Ardmore, who received 479 votes.
Pontotoc District Seat 4 will be filled by Karen Goodnight, Goldsby, as she was unchallenged for the seat.
Pontotoc District Seat 3 will be filled by J. Lisa Impson, Ada, as she was unchallenged.
Tishomingo District Seat 3 will be filled by Steven Woods, Davis, as he was unchallenged for the office.
Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Cheri L. Bellefeuille-Gordon, Sulphur, was unchallenged and will retain Seat 3 on the court.
Elected officials will take the oath of office Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information, contact Ms. Loder at 580-310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
Legislature:
Pickens District
Seat 2 – Connie Barker of Marietta – Incumbent – 1,913 votes – Winner
Seat 2 – Michael T. Watson of Ardmore – 479 votes
Pontotoc District
Seat 4 – Karen Goodnight of Goldsby – no challenger — reelected
Seat 3 – J. Lisa Impson of Ada – no challenger — reelected
Tishomingo District
Seat 1 – Steven Woods of Davis – no challenger — reelected
Supreme Court:
Seat 2 – Cheri L. Bellefeuille-Gordon of Sulphur – incumbent — no challenger — reelected
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.