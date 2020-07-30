Chickasaw Capitol

The Chickasaw Nation Capitol is shown in this October 2019 image in Tishomingo.

Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced results of the July 28, 2020, general election.

Pickens District Seat 2 incumbent legislator Connie Barker, Marietta, received 1,913 votes to defeat challenger Michael T. Watson, Ardmore, who received 479 votes.

Pontotoc District Seat 4 will be filled by Karen Goodnight, Goldsby, as she was unchallenged for the seat.

Pontotoc District Seat 3 will be filled by J. Lisa Impson, Ada, as she was unchallenged.

Tishomingo District Seat 3 will be filled by Steven Woods, Davis, as he was unchallenged for the office.

Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Cheri L. Bellefeuille-Gordon, Sulphur, was unchallenged and will retain Seat 3 on the court.

Elected officials will take the oath of office Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

For more information, contact Ms. Loder at 580-310-6475 or 888-661-0137.

