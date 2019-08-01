Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder has announced results of Tuesday’s general election.
A runoff election for Tishomingo District Seat 2 will be scheduled between Derrick Priddy, Sulphur, who received 649 votes, and Bradley Steven Woods, Sulphur, who received 519 votes. The winner of the runoff election will fill the vacant seat resulting from the retirement of Tim Colbert of Sulphur.
Candidates Scott Clark of Mill Creek and Robert Kelly Tucker of Sulphur received 251 and 201 votes, respectively.
Pickens District Seat 3 incumbent Linda Briggs, Marietta, received 1,735 votes to defeat challenger Michael T. Watson of Ardmore, who received 622 votes.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby will remain in office for another four-year term.
Gov. Anoatubby and Lt. Gov.-elect Chris Anoatubby were officially elected by a one-vote margin when no challengers had filed at the close of the election filing period June 5.
Pontotoc District Seat 5 incumbent legislator Lisa Johnson Billy, Lindsay, will retain her seat as no challengers filed for the position.
Panola District Seat 1 incumbent Beth Alexander, Hendrix, will also retain her seat as no challengers filed for the position.
Supreme Court Seat 1 incumbent Mark Colbert, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Elected officials will take the oath of office Oct. 1.
For more information, contact Ms. Loder at 580-310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
