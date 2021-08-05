Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced results of the Aug. 3, 2021, general election.
Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Toby Perkins, Ada, received 2312 votes to defeat challenger Monty E. Stick, Francis, who received 648 votes and Bailey Walker, Ada, who received 668 votes.
Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 2 incumbent Nancy Elliott, Ada, received 2844 votes to defeat challenger Oscar Gore, Ada, who received 797 votes.
Pickens District Legislator, Seat 4 incumbent Shana Tate Hammond, Ardmore, received 1571 votes to defeat challenger Wanda Blackwood Scott, Ardmore, who received 546 votes.
Pickens District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent David Woerz, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Tishomingo District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Scott Wood, Tishomingo, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Supreme Court Justice, Seat 2 incumbent Linda English Weeks, Newcastle, received no challengers and will retain her position.
Elected officials will take the oath of office Monday, Oct. 1.
For more information, contact Ms. Loder at (580) 310-6475 or 888-661-0137.
Legislature:
Pontotoc District
Seat 1 – Toby Perkins of Ada – Incumbent, 2312 votes – winner
Seat 1 – Monty E. Stick of Francis – 648 votes
Seat 1 – Bailey Walker of Ada – 668 votes
Seat 2 – Nancy Elliott of Ada – Incumbent, 2844 votes – winner
Seat 2 – Oscar Gore of Ada –797 votes
Pickens District
Seat 4 – Shana Tate Hammond of Ardmore – Incumbent – 1571 votes – winner
Seat 4 – Wanda Blackwood Scott of Ardmore – 546 votes
Seat 1 – David Woerz of Ardmore – no challenger –reelected
Tishomingo District
Seat 1 – Scott Wood of Tishomingo – no challenger – reelected
Supreme Court:
Seat 2 – Linda English Weeks of Newcastle – incumbent – no challenger – reelected
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.