Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced results of the Aug. 3, 2021, general election.

Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Toby Perkins, Ada, received 2312 votes to defeat challenger Monty E. Stick, Francis, who received 648 votes and Bailey Walker, Ada, who received 668 votes.

Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 2 incumbent Nancy Elliott, Ada, received 2844 votes to defeat challenger Oscar Gore, Ada, who received 797 votes.

Pickens District Legislator, Seat 4 incumbent Shana Tate Hammond, Ardmore, received 1571 votes to defeat challenger Wanda Blackwood Scott, Ardmore, who received 546 votes.

Pickens District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent David Woerz, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.

Tishomingo District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Scott Wood, Tishomingo, received no challengers and will retain his position.

Supreme Court Justice, Seat 2 incumbent Linda English Weeks, Newcastle, received no challengers and will retain her position.

Elected officials will take the oath of office Monday, Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Ms. Loder at (580) 310-6475 or 888-661-0137.

Legislature:

Pontotoc District

Seat 1 – Toby Perkins of Ada – Incumbent, 2312 votes – winner

Seat 1 – Monty E. Stick of Francis – 648 votes

Seat 1 – Bailey Walker of Ada – 668 votes

Seat 2 – Nancy Elliott of Ada – Incumbent, 2844 votes – winner

Seat 2 – Oscar Gore of Ada –797 votes

Pickens District

Seat 4 – Shana Tate Hammond of Ardmore – Incumbent – 1571 votes – winner

Seat 4 – Wanda Blackwood Scott of Ardmore – 546 votes

Seat 1 – David Woerz of Ardmore – no challenger –reelected

Tishomingo District

Seat 1 – Scott Wood of Tishomingo – no challenger – reelected

Supreme Court:

Seat 2 – Linda English Weeks of Newcastle – incumbent – no challenger – reelected

 

