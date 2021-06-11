Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary, Rita Loder, announced the close of filing period at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 for the 2021 general election.
Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Toby Perkins, Ada, will face challengers Monty E. Stick, Francis, and Bailey Walker, Ada.
Pontotoc District Legislator, Seat 2 incumbent Nancy Elliott, Ada, will face challenger Oscar Gore, Ada.
Pickens District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent David Woerz, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Pickens District Legislator, Seat 4 incumbent Shana Tate Hammond, Ardmore, will face challenger Wanda Blackwood Scott, Ardmore.
Tishomingo District Legislator, Seat 1 incumbent Scott Wood, Tishomingo, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Supreme Court Justice, Seat 2 incumbent Linda English Weeks, Newcastle, received no challengers and will retain her position.
Registered Chickasaw voters will vote by mail ballot, with ballots being mailed to registered voters July 08, 2021.
Ballots must be returned to the Chickasaw Nation Election Commission no later than 10:30 a.m. July 27, 2021. No hand delivered ballots will be accepted.
The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission shall conduct and supervise the ballot counting beginning at 11 a.m. July 27, 2021 at the Chickasaw Community Center in Ada. Results of the elections shall be announced the same day.
For more information, please contact Ms. Loder at (580)310-6475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.