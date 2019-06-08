ADA — Chickasaw Nation Election Secretary Rita Loder announced Thursday that Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby will remain in office for another four-year term.
Gov. Anoatubby and Lt. Gov.-elect Chris Anoatubby were officially elected by a one-vote margin when no challengers had filed at the close of the election filing period at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Loder also announced candidates seeking four legislative seats and one judicial seat within the Chickasaw Nation.
Four candidates filed for the open legislative seat resulting from the retirement of Tim Colbert from Tishomingo District Seat 2. Candidates seeking the seat are Derrick Priddy of Sulphur, Scott Clark of Mill Creek,; Robert Kelly Tucker of Sulphur and Bradley Steven Woods of Sulphur.
Pontotoc District Seat 5 incumbent legislator Lisa Johnson Billy, Lindsay, will retain her seat, as no challengers filed for the position.
Pickens District Seat 3 incumbent Linda Briggs, Marietta, will face challenger Michael Watson of Ardmore.
Panola District Seat 1 incumbent Beth Alexander, Hendrix, will also retain her seat, as no challengers filed for the position.
Supreme Court Seat 1 incumbent Mark Colbert, Ardmore, received no challengers and will retain his position.
Registered Chickasaw voters will vote by mail ballots, with ballots being mailed to registered Chickasaw voters July 11.
Ballots must be returned to the Chickasaw Nation Election Commission no later than 10:30 a.m. July 30. No hand-delivered ballots will be accepted.
The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission shall conduct and supervise the ballot counting beginning at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Chickasaw Community Center in Ada.
Results of the elections shall be announced the same day.
For more information, contact Loder at (580) 310-6475.
Candidates filing are as follows:
• Governor and lieutenant governor team
Gov. Bill Anoatubby – incumbent – no challengers.
Lt. Gov. Chris Anoatubby — no challengers.
• Legislature
Tishomingo District
Seat 2, Derrick Priddy, Sulphur.
Seat 2, Scott Clark, Mill Creek.
Seat 2, Robert Kelly Tucker, Sulphur.
Seat 2, Bradley Steven Woods, Sulphur.
Pontotoc District
Seat 5, Lisa Johnson Billy, Lindsay - Incumbent – no challenger.
Pickens District
Seat 3, Linda Briggs, Marietta — Incumbent.
Seat 3, Mike Watson, Ardmore.
Panola District
Seat 1, Beth Alexander, Hendrix – incumbent – no challenger.
Supreme Court
Seat 1, Mark Colbert, Ardmore — incumbent — no challenger.
