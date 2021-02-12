Serve your community through disaster relief activities by providing lifesaving preparedness training to elders, veterans and families with children in underserved, vulnerable, rural communities, both inside and outside of the Chickasaw Nation service area.
Part-time and full-time positions are available and are a one-year commitment. Part-time positions must serve 900 hours, are paid a living allowance and receive an Eli Segal Education Award in the amount of half of a Pell grant for that year. Full-time positions must serve 1,700 hours in one year, are paid a living allowance and receive an Eli Segal Education Award in the amount of a full Pell grant for that year. Stipends are paid every two weeks.
Eligibility requirements include:
• A U.S. citizen, U.S. national or legal permanent resident alien of the United States
• Age 17 or older
• Able to work 17 hours per week for part time to 32 hours per week for full time
• Required to have a high school diploma or equivalent or agree to obtain a high school diploma or equivalent during the service year
• Must pass a National Service
Criminal History Check Applications are available at Chickasaw.net/AmeriCorps. There is no deadline to apply. For more information, or to apply, contact Rebecca Rhynes at (580) 559-0963.
