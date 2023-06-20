The Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada, Oklahoma, was filled with a large crowd of parents, grandparents, friends and family as the Chickasaw Nation Head Start students celebrated their graduation May 16.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby and Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Education Nathan Elliott presented each of the students with a diploma.
The yearly tradition marks the significant developmental milestones that Chickasaw children reach at the end of their Head Start journey. Similar events occurred in Ardmore, Sulphur and Tishomingo.
Chickasaw Nation Ada Head Start Supervisor Wes Brown welcomed parents and graduates to the ceremony. Chickasaw Princess Winter Wolf and Chickasaw Junior Princess Maggie Stick offered the invocation.
“We are excited to be here to celebrate their achievement of graduation from the early child development center program, and we are excited for them to be a part of the senior class of 2036,” said Chickasaw Nation Executive Officer of Education Krystal Ross.
Ross recognized and thanked all the contributors to the program, from the head start staff, the community center staff, the communications teams and program director Robert Pickens.
“I would also like to give a special thanks to Governor Anoatubby for his vision and expansion of education into our department. We have been able to add several opportunities for our Chickasaw students, and I know there are more opportunities being developed,” Ross said. “Thank you for your continued support and dedication to making education a priority for the Chickasaw Nation.”
The graduating class performed songs to demonstrate just a small part of their skills learned throughout the program. Each student walked the stage to receive their diploma and a picture with Governor Anoatubby and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby.
Photos of students receiving diplomas are available at Chickasaw.net/Graduation2023.
The benediction was given by Hazel Wallace, a family service worker for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Education.
“Thank you for allowing us to be a part of these children’s lives. My granddaughter, Nannola Wallace, started in Head Start, and she went on to be Little Miss Chickasaw in 2021-2022,” Wallace said. “These children bless my heart. I see them every day. No matter what they go on to do in life, thank you, parents and grandparents, for being a part of their life and their education.”
The Chickasaw Nation Preschool and Head Start programs promote school readiness for children ages 3 to 5. The Chickasaw Nation Head Start program began serving the Chickasaw Nation in 1978, graduating 33 students.
The program is a comprehensive, family-focused resource, with developmentally appropriate preparation for educational success. Students have access to individualized education plans, health and wellness screenings, nutrition services and family engagement, as well as cultural instruction. Upon graduation, they are ready to succeed in kindergarten.
The Chickasaw Nation Ada Preschool program is tribally funded and serves Chickasaw citizens. The Head Start centers in Tishomingo, Sulphur and Ardmore are federally and tribally funded and have open enrollment. Applications for both programs are now open.
For more information, visit Chickasaw.net/EarlyChildhood.
