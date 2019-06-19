The Chickasaw Nation is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Dynamic Woman of the Year Award.
All nominations and supporting documentation must be turned in to the Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities Division by Sunday, June 30.
As leaders in education, health care, arts, cultural advocacy, legal professions, social services and community development, Chickasaw women have dared to forge new roads that continue to serve as a force of empowerment for girls, women and men of all ages.
Chickasaw women chosen for this honor have inspired, given hope and opened new possibilities and opportunities for others.
These women serve as role models to other Chickasaw women, make a difference in the lives of Chickasaws and other citizens and enrich their communities and society at large.
Chickasaw women ages 35 and up with Chickasaw citizenship are eligible.
The Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award was established in October 2006 to honor Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the Chickasaw Nation and its citizens.
For a nomination form or more information, contact Nicole Willis at Nicole.Willis@Chickasaw.net or 580-272-5520.
