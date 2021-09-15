Chickasaw Lighthorse Police expands outreach through social media

The Chickasaw Nation is utlizing social media to inform Chickasaw citizens and Oklahomans of the critical importance of Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and the work performed by the department.
A new Facebook page dedicated to highlighting the tribal police force was launched in July. Chance Plett, public safety information officer for the Chickasaw Nation, said the new social media launch has been received well and is growing.
“We are pleased to have a new avenue to feature the Lighthorse Police Department and its outstanding services. We will share information, stories and statistics, as well as our involvement with numerous community partners which include, federal, state, counties, cities and schools,” he said. “Perhaps most importantly, we are going to highlight the dedicated men and women who serve, their accomplishments, and how they impact our communities daily.”
The page also will be used to promote public safety and community service initiatives. Plett said examples include a “back to school” bus safety awareness campaign and upcoming campaigns focusing on the dangers of driving under the influence, domestic violence awareness and other topics.
“The Chickasaw Nation will use the page to recruit new Lighthorse employees, as well. The department is growing,” Plett said. “From dispatchers to officers and investigators, Lighthorse is expanding to meet the needs of citizens, the public and our communities.”
Recently, the Chickasaw Nation reported a dozen law enforcement professionals were hired, bringing the total number of Lighthorse officers to 77. From mid-March through Sept. 3, Chickasaw Lighthorse fielded an average of 2,500 dispatch calls per week and made 1,165 arrests on more than 1,874 charges.
Tribal law enforcement and prosecutors have filed 1,100 criminal cases in Chickasaw Nation Tribal Court. The department remains focused on ensuring public safety and meeting the Chickasaw Nation’s responsibilities under the law.
“We are going to use the page to share information about tribal courts and how they work, connect followers to our victim’s hotline, promote Lighthorse Police public safety messages and initiatives, and share updates of tribal court activity,” Plett said. “We are also going to use the page for history, culture and language of the Chickasaw people.”
“Lighthorse” is a historic name given by the Chickasaw, Choctaw, Cherokee, Muscogee and Seminole Nations to their mounted police force. Once removed to Indian Territory, the Five Tribes created the elite Lighthorse police to serve and protect their citizens.
The force was disbanded in the late 19th century in preparation for Oklahoma statehood. Chickasaw Lighthorse Police were reestablished in 2004, and lawmen are responsible for enforcement in three precincts.
The Ada precinct serves the southeastern region of the Chickasaw Nation, covering 2,240 square miles and five counties, Coal, Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc. The Ada precinct dispatches 22 officers who are the primary first responders to calls for service within the Chickasaw Nation.
The Newcastle precinct serves the northwestern region of the Chickasaw Nation with 16 officers, covering 2,209 square miles and three counties, Grady, McClain and Stephens.
The WinStar precinct serves Thackerville, home of the world’s largest casino, WinStar World Casino and Resort. Covering 2,793 square miles and five counties, the WinStar precinct partners with citizens and visitors of Bryan, Carter, Jefferson, Love and Marshall counties to provide public safety. The WinStar precinct dispatches 15 officers. Visit Facebook.com/ ChickasawLighthorse and support the page by liking and following it.
