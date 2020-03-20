Chickasaw leadership program attends youth summit in Washington, D.C.

The Chikasha Pehlichi Ikbi Youth Leadership Program recently attended the Close Up Foundation’s annual American Indian Youth Summit in Washington, D.C. The group was able to visit the U.S. Supreme Court. Top row, from the left: Jacob Carter, Robert Imotichey, Chase Johnson and Ryler Rich. Bottom row, from the left: Morgan Clark, Hayley Allen, Callie Gray, Elizabeth Reynolds, Delanie Seals, Rebeka Eck, Anoli Billy and Raylee MckGlocklin.