Chickasaw Language Vitality and Speaker Survey

Preserving and protecting Chikashshanompa’, the Chickasaw language, is vital to Chickasaw cultural identity. The Chickasaw Nation is asking the community at-large to complete the Language Vitality and Speaker Survey available online.
The survey’s purposes include identifying Chickasaw language speakers and collecting language learner feedback. The Chickasaw Nation will use gathered information for tailoring future language revitalization efforts. The survey can be found at AnompaSurvey.Chickasaw.net.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby proclaimed 2022-2032 “Chikashshanompa’ Ilanompoli’! (Let’s Speak Chickasaw): A Decade of Chickasaw Language.” This proclamation is in conjunction with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages.
“Chikashshanompa’ (the Chickasaw language) is integral to our identity as Chikasha (Chickasaw) people. It is the source of ancestral knowledge of our history and culture, one of our most scarce, precious and valuable resources,” Governor Anoatubby said.
Joining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s efforts, the Chickasaw Nation is eager to draw attention to the need to preserve Indigenous languages through this decade-long campaign.
“Woven within our language are the priceless fibers of our cultural identity,” Governor Anoatubby said. “These ancient Chickasaw words that connect us in body, mind and spirit are the essential components in the practice and expression of Chickasaw culture.”
The Chickasaw Nation is committed to providing access to multiple language programs and services for those interested in Chickasaw language, history and culture. The Chickasaw Nation Language Revitalization Program began in 2007. The language revitalization program is designed to provide access to resources that promote the Chickasaw language.
Opportunities and resources dedicated to revitalizing the Chickasaw language include the Chickasaw Language Basics App, Chickasaw Nation Culture and Humanities YouTube Channel, AChickasawDictionary.com and language clubs for all ages.
“When we speak our native tongue, we reaffirm our unique tribal sovereignty that is so important to us now and to Chickasaw generations to come,” Governor Anoatubby said. “With fewer fluent Chickasaw speakers living today, we are more committed than ever to perpetuating and providing access to the Chickasaw language.”
The Chikasha Academy Adult Immersion Program, in which a small group of Chickasaws are learning the language from fluent speakers, was founded as a pilot program in 2015 and fully implemented this year.
A collaboration between the Chickasaw Nation and Rosetta Stone, the world’s leading language-learning software company, offers interactive language lessons for speakers of all levels. Users can access Rosetta Stone Chickasaw, a cloud-based program, through a computer or mobile app for Android and Apple devices.
Chickasaw.TV has a channel dedicated to learning the Chickasaw language through lessons, songs, games and stories. Visit the Chikashshanompa’ channel on Chickasaw.TV.
Other opportunities include several partnerships with local schools in the Chickasaw Nation that provide language programs to students. Chickasaw language is also incorporated into many programs and services, including the martial arts program and the AYA fitness app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.