Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 19 for the Chickasaw Honor Guard building.
The building will provide the Chickasaw Honor Guard with a dedicated area and offer a new level of support for the important work of the honor guard, Governor Anoatubby said.
“We are proud of our honor guard and grateful to them, and to all of our veterans, for their service. The new Chickasaw Honor Guard Building is yet another way for the Chickasaw Nation to demonstrate that appreciation.”
The building is designed to complement the adjacent Chickasaw Nation Veterans Lodge. It is located at 1909 Warrior Way, on the South Ada campus, near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.
The Chickasaw Honor Guard has operated out of the veterans lodge for the past three years.
“It is essential to us to continue to honor the importance of the work they do and provide a space to grow and operate in the future. To best facilitate their vital work and to allow them more space to grow, they needed a space to call their own,” Governor Anoatubby said.
“Our Chickasaw veterans have done, and continue to do, so much for us. Many of them have put their very lives on the line for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is an honor to serve and support our veterans with a variety of quality programs and services uniquely suited to their needs,” he said.
Established in 1993 by a group of Chickasaw veterans, the Chickasaw Honor Guard conducts military honors at funeral and memorial services and assists with many tribal and community functions. The first official honor guard ceremony was posting the colors at the 1993 Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and participating in the festival parade.
Highlighted in a virtual tour, the 1,848-square-foot Honor Guard building features a large meeting room, two offices and a kitchen. The building will also feature a secure storage area for all Chickasaw Honor Guard equipment, and is designed to complement the Veterans Lodge.
“This building will provide the Chickasaw Nation Honor Guard a new level of support for the important work they do,” Governor Anoatubby said.
During the virtual event, Chickasaw Honor Guard members Mike Reed and Bernie Seeley ceremoniously cut the ribbon to dedicate the building.
The ribbon cutting event was observed virtually as a part of the Chickasaw Nation’s comprehensive plan to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To view the virtual ceremony, visit chickasaw.net or Chickasaw Nation’s Facebook page.
For more information about the Chickasaw Honor Guard, please visit chickasaw.net.
