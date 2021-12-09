A seasonal storefront in downtown Ada opened its doors recently, offering a unique array of First American creations, goodies and gifts just in time for Christmas.
At the Chickasaw Holiday Market, shoppers can find artwork, pottery and jewelry by renowned Chickasaw artists. Works from featured Chickasaw artists include Joanna Underwood Blackburn, Dustin Mater, Jeannie Barbour, Courtney Starns-Smith, Doneeta Nowlin and Linda Cooper, among others.
There are also souvenirs, award-winning Chickasaw Press books, Pendleton products, Mahota Textiles products, DVDs and apparel. Those looking for tasty treats will find a full line of Bedré Fine Chocolates, an assortment of holiday gift baskets, coffee, chocolate sauce, individual bars, chips and more.
Available on DVD or Blu-ray are Chickasaw Nation Productions' feature films and documentaries, including the movies “Te Ata” and “Pearl” as well as the documentaries “Bearer of the Morning: The Life of Te Ata Thompson Fisher” and “Pearl Carter Scott: On Top of the World.”
The Chickasaw Holiday Art Market at 105 W. Main St., Ada, Oklahoma, will be open until Dec. 30. Throughout December, its hours of operations will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (580) 332-1458.
The facility will maintain Chickasaw Nation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.