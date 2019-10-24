The Chickasaw Nation is currently accepting nominations for the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. Nominations must be received by the Chickasaw Nation Department of Culture and Humanities by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Nominees both living and deceased are eligible for this prestigious honor. Nominees must have distinguished themselves in their business, profession, craft or vocation, thereby bringing honor to the Chickasaw Nation, impacting fellow Chickasaw citizens or the community on a local or national level.
Chickasaw Nation elected officials and current employees of the Chickasaw Nation are not eligible for induction into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame while holding office or employed.
Inductees must commit to being present for the banquet and induction ceremonies in 2020.
A nominee must be a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation or eligible to become a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. Nominees are not required to live in Oklahoma.
New inductees are honored with a plaque in the Chickasaw Nation Honor Garden. It is a beautiful and serene monument dedicated to individuals inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame.
Located on the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Nation Honor Garden is an original design inspired by the four directions and incorporating spiral symbols indicative of traditional Chickasaw culture.
Nomination forms are available at HOF.Chickasaw.net/Nominations.
For more information, contact Brielle Helm at (580) 436-2603 or Brielle.Helm@Chickasaw.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.