A Chickasaw family is living each day with faith, perseverance and patience as they help their youngest family member cope with a rare liver disease and an anticipated liver transplant.
Elaina Reynolds, the now 1-year-old daughter of Cody and Kellie Reynolds, was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia -- a condition in which the bile ducts in the liver are scarred and blocked -- at just two weeks old. The disease leads to an accumulation of bile, damage of liver cells and scarring of the liver called cirrhosis. This disease occurs in 1 in every 15,000 births in the United States each year, and 80% of patients will require a liver transplant due to the progression of the liver disease.
Elaina was born Oct. 17, 2019 about two months premature and weighed only 3 pounds.
“She was just a tiny little thing, I didn’t get to see her for at least a couple of days,” said Mrs. Reynolds.
During her pregnancy, doctors at Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Ada, were concerned Mrs. Reynolds was having complications and ran a battery of lab tests.
She was diagnosed with preeclampsia and sent to OU Medical Center. Two days later, she was given the option of trying to delay delivery for two more weeks or delivering.
“I didn’t want to risk her health, I had an emergency C-section,” she said.
When Elaina was about 14 days old, her bilirubin, which causes jaundice in infants, levels were higher than normal. The elevated levels led to more tests on the tiny infant by a Gastroenterology team, and confirmed a diagnosis of Biliary Atresia.
Elaina’s liver indicated signs of scarring and permanent damage.
The parents were shocked and stunned when they heard the news, Mr. Reynolds said.
“I remember us pulling out our phones and seeing just how serious this disease is,” he said.
A few days after the diagnosis, Elaina underwent a surgery called a Kasai Procedure to help prolong the need for a liver transplant.
Elaina’s parents are thankful for the exceptional care and reassurance from the hospital’s medical team.
“The day of surgery Dr. Ruiz came in and said he had control of the operating room and he would be the only one operating on her. He told us not to worry and she was going to be fine,” Mr. Reynolds said.
Her mother is grateful for the decision to deliver Elaina early.
“There is no telling what could have changed and how much worse her liver would have gotten when she was in the womb,” she said.
Little Elaina did well after the Kasai Procedure until last December, when she be-gan to have bouts of cholangitis, an infection of the bile ducts.
“We were lucky enough that it’s worked as long as it has,” Mrs. Reynolds said.
The infections have led to several hospital stays and additional doctor’s visits.
“We’ve had at least five episodes of cholangitis,” she said.
The infection is treated with intravenous antibiotics.
In June the family traveled to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to meet with a transplant team for an evaluation and additional testing for a possible transplant.
It was there they learned little Elaina needed extra help to gain weight.
“Which really upset me, it broke my heart, thinking I still was not doing enough — things like that just worry me,” Mrs. Reynolds said.
A feeding tube, IV fluids and specialized nutritional supplements were ordered to help her thrive. Elaina has also had two PICC lines inserted since birth.
Through all the trials, tribulations, needles and tubes, Elaina maintains a happy disposition. She loves to smile and jump and she says, “dada” and “bubba.”
“She’s still kicking and moving like it’s nothing. She’s our little fighter,” Mrs. Reynolds said.
Waiting List
Soon after the Reynolds returned home to Tishomingo in early July, the family was notified Elaina had been approved for a liver transplant, and will be listed soon.
As soon as she is officially on the transplant list, the family must be prepared and ready to travel to Houston at a moments’ notice. They must be available for the call at all times and have a bag packed.
Once a liver transplant occurs, the family will have to stay in Houston for a mini-mum of 30 days and make several monthly return trips following the surgery.
A Go Fund Me has been established to help the family with expenses related to Elaina’s transplant.
The Reynolds are thankful for their parents for their willingness to help with their older children; Cambree, 11, Ian, 10, Collins, 5.
The older children have been a great help to their mom and dad, as well.
They help out when mom needs a quick break, to wash a bottle, or take a shower.
The family has been sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since they learned to sanitize during Elaina’s birth and stay in the NICU, they just maintained the practice.
They have found a support network through a Biliary Atresia Facebook page, and have connected with other families who face the same situation.
“We also started to look for other families in Oklahoma and we found out that two mom’s work at OU Children’s and one of them was Elaina’s nurse. So far, we have found 7-8 other families in Oklahoma that we text,” Mr. Reynolds said.
Check the Box
Bringing awareness for organ donation is now a top priority for the family.
“We would like to share with people to become an organ donor if they are not. There’s really a need for organs — not just in the U.S. but in Oklahoma, too. Eight people a day are added to the transplant list in Oklahoma, on average,” Mr. Reynolds said.
For updates on Elaina’s progress, visit Go Fund Me and search Transplant Assistance for Elaina.
