Two years ago, McCall’s Chapel School, located on 197 acres just east of Ada, didn’t have reliable internet connectivity. The organization, which is home to 148 individuals with intellectual disabilities and has been in existence since 1954, was heavily reliant on pen and paper and seemingly stuck in a 1980s technology quagmire.
That all changed 18 months ago with the initial installation of fiber optic cabling across the McCall’s campus. Soon enough, archaic “hard copy” paperwork gave way to electronic and digital processes that have tremendously improved the effectiveness and efficiencies at McCall’s.
Then, back in August, McCall’s took another giant tech leap forward by purchasing 16 Amazon “Echo” devices that have allowed the 13 homes and three key offices to be connected in real time.
The innovative advancement was made possible through a grant provided to McCall’s by the Chickasaw Foundation.
“We’ve very appreciative and thankful to Johnna Walker, CEO of the Chickasaw Foundation, her staff and the board of the Chickasaw Foundation,” said McCall’s CEO John Long. “Putting these devices in place was on our ‘wish list,’ but was not something we could’ve committed to without the Chickasaw Foundation’s involvement and generosity.”
“The Chickasaw Foundation is pleased to provide an avenue for the residents and staff at McCall’s Chapel School to be technologically connected for important daily activities, potential emergencies and fun,” Mrs. Walker said. “It’s an honor to provide this resource and to know they are benefiting from and enjoying it.”
Long elaborated on how the devices have helped keep staff and residents in-the-know: “We push out communication to our team, such as reminders of medication passes and weather alerts. We also relay meal menus, along with preparation instructions, to our staff,” he said. “The ways we can utilize this technology to train, recognize and communicate are endless. And everyone receives the same information at the same time. Nothing gets lost in translation.”
Long said the idea of utilizing such technology occurred to him after a serious choking incident occurred in one of the McCall’s homes several months ago.
“We have an amazing staff that are trained and re-trained on what to do in such emergencies,” Long said, “but when something so serious is happening, it’s good to have an additional resource readily available should it be needed. If our staff ever needed, for example, they could ask ‘Alexa, what do I do if a person is choking?’”
While such a need has thankfully yet to arise, the staff regularly utilize the talking devices to share best practices and for special events and recognition. The networked and connected McCall’s campus is safer and more connected because of the gifted Echos.
“And the Echos are fun,” Long said. “They’re providing plenty of entertainment, games and music. They are very popular with our residents.”
