Chickasaw Fleet unveils visual update and new vehicles

Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services is adding new vehicles to its lineup and updating the look of the tribe’s fleet and employee uniforms with designs inspired by the Great Seal of the Chickasaw Nation.
Replacing older vehicles with newer models helps ensure a smoother, safer and quieter transportation experience for passengers said Angie Gilliam, director of Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services.
“We wanted to showcase the vehicles with a new look,” Gilliam explained. “A new wrap idea offered the opportunity to not only showcase the Chickasaw Nation’s vibrant seal colors, but would also enhance visibility for our passengers, facility drop off and pick up locations, and the general public.”
The Great Seal of the Chickasaw Nation depicts one of the Chickasaw Nation’s great leaders, Tishominko. The colors of the seal represent purity (gold), and honor and pride (purple). The warrior leader is depicted wearing feathers representing the four directions. A deerskin shield represents guardianship and a hickory bow represents hunting prowess. The river and landscape in the background depict the Mississippi River and the Chickasaw Homeland.
Passengers can keep an eye out for the vibrant purple, blue, white and gold of these new vehicles when taking advantage of the various transportation services the Chickasaw Nation offers.
About Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services
Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services offers access to affordable transportation in the community, providing rides to medical appointments, job interviews and worksites for hundreds of First Americans and community members.
There are two primary areas where transportation services can assist. One is aimed at medical transportation needs and is available to Chickasaw citizens and other First Americans. The other is open to the public and addresses work related transportation.
An expansion in 2019 into a new facility on the Ada South Campus enabled these vital services to expand and make a more positive impact on the day-to-day lives of those the Chickasaw Nation serves.
Located at 17500 County Road 3570 near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, the new facility was constructed in partnership with the Federal Highways Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.
For more information about Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services, visit Chickasaw.net or call (580) 310-6453. This number can also be used to schedule rides or inquire about routes.
Road to Work
The Chickasaw Nation Transportation Services Road to Work program provides a low-cost transportation alternative for commuters and is open to the public.
Participants must contact the transportation services office between 10 a.m. and noon to reserve a seat for the following day.
Buses pick up riders at central locations in each community served and stop at the place of work of each rider. Routes vary.
The Chickasaw Nation introduced a “Park and Ride” service in Ada, routing from Ada to Sulphur to offer employees an alternative to personal transportation. The service provides a low-cost, reliable and safe way for staff to get to and from work.
Transportation services offered by the tribe also allow for individual shuttles to take riders to and from work, depending on availability of buses and schedule for the day.
Shuttle fare is $1 one-way for Chickasaw citizens and $2 one-way for all others.
Medical Transportation
Transportation services provides medical transportation and prescription pickup, delivering to all First Americans within the Chickasaw Nation.
Medical transportation includes rides to and from the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. For those needing to see a medical specialist or who require unique treatments, rides are also provided to hospitals and clinics in Oklahoma City.
They also deliver medications to Chickasaw Nation Area Offices for convenient pick up by Chickasaw citizens.
To schedule a ride, call transportation services at least 24 hours (one business day) in advance for local appointments and 72 hours (three business days) in advance for an out-of-area appointment. Transportation reservations cannot be made on Chickasaw Nation-recognized holidays and closings.
