Chickasaw Cultural Center to host film festival

SULPHUR – The fifth annual Holba’ Pisachi’ Native Film Festival at the Chickasaw Cultural Center is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. This special event will feature 19 films and a youth film workshop spotlighting the theme “Natives in Motion: Producing Media Myriads to Inspire Through the Art of Cinema.”
On Friday, enjoy a selection of Native films, a stickball demonstration and a stop-action workshop facilitated by Steven Paul Judd and music from DJ Emcee One.
On Saturday, see Native American films from a variety of genres, including documentaries and dramas, with Q&A sessions, a panel discussion and red carpet photos. There will be autograph booths with accomplished actors and filmmakers, including Mark Williams, Rod Pocowatchit, LaRonn Katchia, Isaac Trimble and Tatanka Means. Means stars in the new release “Once Upon a River” and the upcoming Chickasaw Nation Productions film about the life of Montford Johnson.
This film festival has no cost and is open to the public.
The Aaimpa’ Café will be open for extended hours Saturday featuring the Chickasaw Special, which includes an Indian taco, pashofa, grape dumplings and a drink for $6.
For more information, visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com or call 580-622-7130.
