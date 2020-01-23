Chickasaw Cultural Center to begin Valentine's Day celebration early

The Chickasaw Cultural Center invites patrons to take part in a special weeklong event to celebrate Valentine’s Day through participation in Chickasaw culture, language, food, and make and take activities. Festivities begin Feb. 10 and last until Feb. 15.
Make-and-take activities will include creating picture frames, cornhusk flowers, clan animals and heart-shaped pendants. Beaded valentine heart necklaces may be made Feb. 10, 11 and 13, with painted feather activities available Feb. 12 and 14. Additionally, plant giveaways and chocolate tastings are planned.
Enjoy tasty traditional cuisine at the Aaimpa’ Café. Specials will include Italian wedding soup and valentine cookies, along with no-cost recipe cards. Jewelry in the retail shops will be discounted 20%.
The Anoli’ Theater will be presenting a number of movies celebrating the Valentine’s holiday. “The Princess Bride” will be shown at noon Feb. 10 and 13, followed by “Lady and the Tramp” at 3 p.m. “Gnomeo & Juliet” will be shown at noon Feb. 12 and 14, followed by “Shrek” at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com or call 580-622-7130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.