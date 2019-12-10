Chickasaw Cultural Center offers family fun for the holidays

SULPHUR – The Chickasaw Cultural Center is gearing up for what will be a busy holiday season filled with seasonal staples like decorated trees, lights and candy canes as well as unique offerings, such as art markets and gourmet dinners.
• Saturday: Christmas Celebration and Holiday Art Market.
Cultural center visitors are welcome to enjoy pictures with Santa, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, make-and-take crafts and more – all open to the public at no charge.
Christmas films will be screened in the Anoli’ Theater, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Trolls Holiday,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “The Star.”
The Holiday Art Market will feature a variety of special items from renowned Chickasaw artists. Chickasaw Cultural Center gift shops will offer special sales.
Featured Chickasaw artists include Laura Bruner, Melvin Burris, Misti Butler, Betsy Childs, Pat Cox, Linda Sue Edgar, Wayne Edgar, Sherrie Gregory, Juanita Hanna, Dustin Mater, Bethany McCord, Franchina McFerran, Roseanna Moore, Doneeta Nowlin, Kim Pryor, Vicki Somers, Joanna Underwood-Blackburn, Mary Wilds, Nicole Willis, Margaret Wheeler, Beverly Callahan, Lawana Sides, Marty Andruss and Cotie Lancaster.
• Saturday: Christmas Dinner and a Movie.
A special dinner and movie night is planned in celebration of the Christmas holiday. Following a gourmet dinner, guests will enjoy the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
A Christmas drink bar for all will be available and include hot chocolate, apple cider and eggnog, with various toppings like marshmallows, peppermints, whipped cream and cinnamon.
The appetizer will be a Christmas meat, cheese and vegetable board. The choice of soup or salad will feature fennel, onion and mushroom soup or roasted golden beet salad topped with pecans, goat cheese and cranberry honey vinaigrette.
Participants will have a choice among three entrees: Christmas roasted goose, almond green beans, buttery whipped mashed potatoes and homemade gravy; Christmas roast beef, Parmesan and balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, buttery whipped mashed potatoes and homemade gravy; or vegetarian mushroom risotto, stuffed acorn squash, and Parmesan and balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts.
Dessert will be either a gourmet Christmas fruitcake with vanilla cream sauce or gingerbread mousse with chocolate shavings.
Limited seating is available, and reservations are required. This event will cost $25 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s special events department at (580) 622-7130 or Special.EventsCCC@Chickasaw.net.
• Dec. 2-31: Celebration of Lights.
The Celebration of Lights is a popular Yuletide drive-thru presentation that the cultural center coordinates for the enjoyment of its visitors. Christmas-themed light displays will be located throughout the campus, depicting Santa Claus, his elves, fairy tales, animals and other various seasonal themes.
• Dec. 2-31: Festival of Trees
In the spirit of Christmas, departments from across the Chickasaw Nation decorate Christmas trees. Chickasaw Cultural Center visitors cast votes to decide the year’s best tree.
This year’s Festival of Trees theme is “Celebrating Christmas Through the Decades.” Decorated trees are located within the Aapisa’ Art Gallery.
• Dec. 1-30: Children’s Holiday Movie Series.
The Children’s Holiday Movie Series is open to the public at no charge. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Planned Christmas movie screenings in the Anoli’ Theater include: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Trolls Holiday,” “The Star,” “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “The Polar Express.”
Note: In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Chickasaw Cultural Center campus will close at noon Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25 and 26. The Chickasaw Cultural Center will reopen for regular business hours at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center campus will be closed Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Campus will resume regular business hours at 10 a.m. Jan. 2.
The Celebration of Lights will still continue nightly, even during closings, from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 31.
