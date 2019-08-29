Chickasaw Cultural Center celebrating special events in September

SULPHUR – As the summer winds down, the Chickasaw Cultural Center will host events open to the public at no charge at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Road, Sulphur.
A Labor Day celebration will kick off a month filled with food, family, butterflies and history.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
September’s opportunities are listed below. For more information, call (580) 622-7130 or visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com.
• Saturday and Sunday – Labor Day celebration
The first Monday of September is dedicated to American workers and their contributions to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the U.S.
The Chickasaw Nation is helping the community celebrate Labor Day with a weekend of storytelling, cultural art demonstrations, stomp dancing and more.
Make-and-take crafts will include foil pendants, scratch gorgets, paper eagles and duct tape drums.
The Aaimpa’ (a place to eat) Cafe will offer $1 hot dogs as a special in addition to its normal appetizers, entrées, children’s meals and desserts.
• Now through Sunday – “Tying Together Chickasaw Kitchens” exhibit
The “Tying Together Chickasaw Kitchens” exhibit will be available for the public at no cost now through Sunday at the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Aapisa’ Art Gallery.
The kitchen is a place for family, conversation, community and warmth. Through homemade meals, culinary traditions are passed down through generations.
This exhibit explores kitchens within a Chickasaw context, focusing on the historic influence that Chickasaw women had on homemaking, cooking, sewing and family care throughout the 20th century.
It features aprons skillfully sewn and saved by Chickasaw families, along with artifacts, photos and archival documents related to kitchen and home management. This showcase of Chickasaw women demonstrates how they have always expressed themselves in unique, unexpected and creative ways, whether inside or outside the household.
• Sept. 5 and 19 – Ayowa’: Garden to Gourmet Agritour
A hands-on, farm-to-table experience is available at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Sept. 5 and 19 with the Ayowa’: Garden to Gourmet Agritour event.
Participants will prepare a healthy dish starting with a tour of the campus gardens, where they will learn about traditional planting methods and how Chickasaw ancestors used various plants.
After harvesting items from the gardens, Aaimpa’ Cafe chefs will walk participants through preparing a seasonal dish to enjoy. Participants will also receive a special gift bag.
Tours cost $10 per person, begin at 1 p.m. and last approximately three hours. Attendees should dress weather-appropriate and wear comfortable walking shoes.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s special events office at (580) 622-7130 or email Special.EventsCCC@Chickasaw.net.
• Sept. 7-8 – grandparent’s celebration
In honor of grandparents, the Chickasaw Cultural Center is hosting a weekend celebration Sept. 7 and 8.
Grandparents will receive free admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center, as well as special discounts in the Aachompa’ gift shops and the Aaimpa’ Cafe.
Make-and-take crafts will include fishing bobber necklaces, pinch pots, seed/bean mosaics and clay pendants.
The film “Cocoon” will be showing at 3 p.m. in the Anoli’ Theater that Saturday and Sunday.
• Sept. 14 – Monarch Butterfly Watch
The Chickasaw Cultural Center will host a Monarch Butterfly Watch Sept. 14.
Information booths about monarch butterflies, and milkweed and nectar plants to take home, will be available.
The film “Flight of the Butterflies” will be screened at 3 p.m. in the Anoli’ Theater.
Visitors are welcome to take part in a scavenger hunt and a special release of monarch butterflies, weather permitting.
