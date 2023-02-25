Following extensive renovations, the Chickasaw Cultural Center (CCC) has reopened the Aaimpa’ Café and the Anoli’ Theater to better serve visitors.
The Aaimpa’ Café (aaimpa’ meaning “a place to eat”) now features expanded indoor seating and delicious new menu items. New specialties include venison stew, pulled pork stacks and salmon. Expanded grill items include the mountain burger, featuring charbroiled ground elk. New options are also available for children. Favorites such as the buffalo burger, stomp dancer sandwich and the Chickasaw Special will also return. The Chickasaw Special includes an Indian taco with homemade fry bread, pashofa, grape dumplings and a drink.
The Aaimpa’ Café is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring full menu options. Drinks and cookies are available to purchase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All menu items are made fresh in the kitchen with much of the produce harvested from the CCC’s traditional gardens.
The Anoli’ Theater (anoli’ meaning “to tell”) received a technology overhaul and now features dynamic trapeze lighting and an expanded stage for live events. It serves as a venue for cultural presentations, workshops, scholarly lectures, stomp dance demonstrations, fashion shows and more.
The theater showcases Chickasaw films and documentaries, as well as films featuring other First American writers, directors, producers and actors. A large high-definition screen presides over more than 300 seats arranged for a great visual experience.
Saturday evening movies at the Anoli’ Theater will begin at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Movie tickets are $3 for children under 12 and $4 for adults. A movie deal is available for $6, which includes movie admission, popcorn and a drink.
Movies shown during March include:
March 4 – “Lightyear” (2022) Rated PG
March 11 – “Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher” (2021) Rated TV-14 (7 p.m., no charge)
March 18 – “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) Rated PG-13
March 25 – “Sister Act” (1992) Rated PG
The Anoli’ Theater screens films at various times throughout operating hours. For more information, visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com.
