OKLAHOMA CITY – Each year, the U.S. Travel Association celebrates National Plan for Vacation Day in partnership with destinations across the country. On Jan. 28, Chickasaw Country joins with these organizations in encouraging the American workforce to commit to using paid time off in 2020 for travel.
Research conducted by the U.S. Travel Association points to planning as the key factor in using more vacation time. In 2018, 55% of U.S. employees left paid time off on the table, accounting for more than 768 million unused vacation days, a 9% increase from the previous year. New research also shows that while the average American employee took 17.4 days of paid time off in 2018, only nine days were dedicated to travel.
“As we enter a new year and new decade, now is the time to start planning and make the most of paid time off,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “We celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day because we know the importance of travel to personal well-being. It’s the perfect reminder to ensure your well-deserved time off doesn’t go to waste.”
The U.S. Travel Association’s annual study on the state of the American vacation has long suggested that travel has a positive effect on many aspects of an employee’s work and personal life, impacting areas such as productivity, creativity, physical health and relationships with friends and family. Employers who encourage travel reap the benefits of vacation time as well, not only through workers who are happier and healthier, but who have a more positive outlook on their company culture. Increasingly, organizations that promote travel also often have a competitive edge in the hiring process.
While the benefits of travel are clear, there’s still an air of uncertainty in the workplace, with 62% of employees stating their company discourages, sends mixed messages or stays silent about vacation time. This can contribute to confusion regarding expectations and may discourage employees from taking their time off.
“With American workers citing ‘avoiding burnout’ as the top motivation for travel in 2019, we see an alarming trend that we want to see reversed,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd also noted that employers can create a culture that encourages travel by taking place in initiatives like National Plan for Vacation Day.
Chickasaw Country is gearing up for the travel season, unveiling new travel resources to help prospective travelers plan their trip, which includes the National Plan for Vacation Day feature on their website. With destinations, attractions and dining options suited to every palette, Chickasaw Country’s 13 counties offer travelers the ability to unwind, take in new experiences and make memories with loved ones.
Travelers are encouraged to tag Chickasaw Country on social media throughout their trip through the region using #VisitChickasaw, and to join in on National Plan for Vacation Day on social media using #PlanforVacation. Visit www.chickasawcountry.com to learn more about the area’s attractions and to start planning your stay.
