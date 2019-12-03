OKLAHOMA CITY – With the holiday season in full swing, cities and organizations across Chickasaw Country are decking the halls and spreading holiday cheer. The Chickasha Festival of Lights, Ardmore’s annual Festival of Lights and the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s holiday activities are just a preview of the many Christmas-themed celebrations taking place throughout December in Chickasaw Country’s 13 counties.
“Chickasaw Country provides great options for anyone looking for a festive way to celebrate the holidays,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “With over 40 different celebrations and additional shopping opportunities for last-minute gifts, there’s something for everyone in Chickasaw Country.”
The Chickasha Festival of Light, previously recognized as one of the top 10 light displays in the United States, boasts over 3.5 million lights, an animated light show synchronized to holiday music and a newly added ice-skating rink. This dazzling celebration is sure to put anyone and everyone in the holiday spirit and is open through Dec. 31.
With more than 150 displays over a 1 1/2-mile ride, Ardmore’s Festival of Lights is one of the largest holiday light displays in southern Oklahoma. The animated lights and beautiful winter wonderland scenery will delight any and all visitors and runs through Dec. 30.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur is home to a variety of Christmas festivities this season, including the Christmas Celebration and Holiday Arts Market. The market will feature a variety of Chickasaw artists, pictures with Santa, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, make-and-take crafts and more. Don’t forget to watch your favorite Christmas film in the Anoli’ Theater with holiday-themed Saturday Evening movies throughout the month, and a special Christmas Dinner and Movie date night offered on Dec. 14. Tickets can be purchased through the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
Below is a list of holiday activities taking place in Chickasaw Country by city. To start planning your holiday trips in Chickasaw Country and for a list of events, visit ChickasawCountry.com. Holiday-themed events will continue to be added to ChickasawCountry.com throughout the season.
Ada
• Trail of Lights in Wintersmith Park – Now through Dec. 31.
• Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights – Thursday.
Ardmore
• Ardmore Festival of Lights – Now through Dec. 30.
• Santa’s Workshop – Friday-Saturday.
• Night on the Polar Express – Dec. 14.
• Breakfast with Santa & Candy Cane Scramble – Dec. 14.
Blanchard
• Christmas on Main – Dec. 14
Chickasha
• Chickasha Festival of Light – Now through Dec. 31
• Chickasha Christmas Parade – Thursday.
Duncan
• Duncan Christmas Parade – Saturday.
Lindsay
• Lindsay Christmas Parade – Saturday.
Newcastle
Newcastle Christmas Tree Lighting – Today.
Pauls Valley
• Pauls Valley Ice Rink – Now through Jan. 5
Purcell
• Purcell’s Christmas in Whoville Parade – Thursday.
• Second Annual Tacky Sweater Run – Saturday.
• Purcell’s Lights from the Heart – Now through Dec. 31.
Sulphur
• A Festival of Trees – Now through Dec. 31
• Candlelight Tour at Chickasaw National Recreation Area – Friday-Saturday.
• Classic Christmas at The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa – Friday through Dec. 21.
• Christmas Celebration and Holiday Art Market – Dec. 14
Tishomingo
• Christmas Lights at The Capitol – Today.
• Christmas Tree Lighting & Living Windows Walk – Wednesday.
• Christmas at the Museums Progressive Dinner – Saturday.
• Johnston County Breakfast with Santa – Saturday.
• Johnston County Christmas Parade – Dec. 14.
Waurika
• Waurika Christmas Parade – Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.