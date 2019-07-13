OKLAHOMA CITY – The iconic American cowboy will be celebrated at two events taking place within Chickasaw Country on National Day of the Cowboy July 27. Events held at the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center and Butterfield’s Mercantile and Ballroom in Duncan will pay tribute to the men and women who played an important role during the era of U.S. westward expansion.
Oklahoma, and parts of Chickasaw Country in particular, were heavily populated by cowboys during the height of the Chisholm Trail. In the late 1800s, cowboys herded thousands of cattle along the famed 800-mile trail from south Texas, through the heart of Chickasaw Country, into Kansas. This route followed much of U.S. Highway 81 through Chickasaw Country, including Duncan, which was part of Indian Territory. Cowboys herded approximately 6 million cattle during the lifespan of The Chisholm Trail.
“Cowboys are part of Chickasaw Country’s history, having forged their way of life along the Chisholm Trail,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “Cowboys still exist within Chickasaw Country today, working ranches and competing in rodeos. The events held on National Day of the Cowboy celebrate the assimilation of cowboys into the local Native American culture.”
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27. The free event includes Western-themed games, live music by Cowboys at Heart and artwork created by Oklahoma artists. Visitors can also view the feature art exhibit, “Bison: Ancient. Massive. Wild.” The exhibit is touring the nation and is on display at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center through July 28 and is located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan.
Visitors to Butterfield’s Mercantile and Ballroom can enjoy a daylong celebration filled with music, traditional foods popular during the day of the cowboy, kids activities, photographs depicting the famed American cowboy and more. Butterfield’s Mercantile and Ballroom is located at 805 W. Main St. in Duncan.
For a full list of events taking place in Chickasaw Country, visit www.chickasawcountry.com/events.
