National Travel and Tourism Week takes place May 1-7, 2022, and is the perfect time to explore south-central Oklahoma. Chickasaw Country will host a “Spot a Pin to Win” contest promoting travel and showcasing various destinations throughout the week. Participants are entered to win a stay at the Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa, a $100 gift card and other locally sourced goodies.
To participate, visit any of the identified locations throughout Chickasaw Country, find the pin, scan the QR code and submit your information to be entered to win. An additional entry will be offered for posting a photo with a pin, tagging Chickasaw Country and using the hashtag #TravelCC22.
This year’s theme, the “Future of Travel,” is embraced throughout Chickasaw Country. “We’re focusing on travel and tourism's critical role in safely reconnecting and improving communities,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “We love surprising our visitors in a positive way by encouraging exploration of new or rarely listed destinations close to home." By visiting and participating in the “Spot a Pin to Win” contest during National Travel and Tourism Week, we can truly highlight and showcase all 13 counties in Chickasaw Country.”
“From experiencing authentic First American culture at the Chickasaw Cultural Center to hiking the natural caves of Turner Falls Park, we have a destination for everyone. We believe exploring communities close to home and learning and immersing yourself in different cultures is the future of tourism.”
ABOUT CHICKASAW COUNTRY
Nestled in south-central Oklahoma, Chickasaw Country is a regional tourism organization representing 13 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. As the official destination tourism organization, Chickasaw Country includes 7,648 square miles, 11 percent of Oklahoma’s total 68,597 square miles. Chickasaw Country, a division of the Chickasaw Nation, is a tourism source for visitors and communities within the region and promotes destinations, attractions, and festivals. Chickasaw Country is a diverse and culturally vested destination, with new adventures and experiences around every corner.
Addresses for the locations participating in National Travel and Tourism Week are as follows:
McSwain Theatre
130 W Main St, Ada, OK 74820
Buzzards Roost Campground
1587 Tucker Tower Road, Ardmore, OK 73401
Grady County Historical Society
415 W Chickasha Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018
777 Zip Line, Turner Falls Overlook
6250 US-77, Davis, OK 73030
Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center
35 N. Colbert Dr., Davis, OK 73030
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center
2150 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK 73533
Fort Washita Historic Site & Museum
3348 OK-199, Durant, OK 74701
Lake Texoma State Park
11500 Park Office Rd., Kingston, OK 73439
Complete List of Prizes:
Murray-Lindsay Mansion
13031 N County Rd. 3025, Lindsay, OK 73052
Toy and Action Figure Museum
111 S Chickasaw St., Pauls Valley, OK 73075
Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Travertine Nature Center
1504 Perimeter Rd, Sulphur, OK 73086
WinStar World Casino and Resort
777 Casino Ave. Thackerville, OK 73459
Chickasaw National Capitol
411 W 9th St, Tishomingo, OK 73460
Chickasaw Nation Information Center
504 W. Main, Tishomingo, OK 73460
Chickasaw Visitor Center
901 W. 1st St. Sulphur, OK 73086
One night stay at the Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa, Sulphur, OK
$100 Chickasaw Country Gift Card
One Adventure Package to The Clubhouse in Ardmore (Includes four rounds of zip tour or aerial
park, two hours of unlimited go-karts & mini-golf, and one $20 arcade card), Ardmore OK
One Family Pass to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center (Includes two adults, four children),
Duncan, OK
Six tickets to the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur OK
$60 Ole Red Funny Money Gift Certificate, Two Ole Red Lure Hats, Two Ole Red Mason Jars,
Tishomingo, OK
Four tickets to 777 Zipline, Davis, OK
Four tickets to the Toy and Action Figure Museum, Pauls Valley, OK
Gift Basket and $30 gift certificate from Savvy Parke, Purcell, OK
For more information about Chickasaw Country and the many tourism destinations in south-central Oklahoma, visit chickasawcountry.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram @ChickasawCountry.
