TISHOMINGO – Just in time for its 10-year anniversary, KCNP Chickasaw Community Radio expanded to include the historic Chickasaw Nation capital city of Tishomingo, reaching approximately 15,000 additional listeners.
“We expanded the reach of our signal because KCNP is a significant part of our effort to provide information, news and entertainment to the people we serve,” said Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby. “Broader reach of KCNP enables us to better serve all parts of the Chickasaw Nation.”
KCNP is utilizing an antenna and transmitter in the center of Johnston County. Tishomingo-area listeners will be able to tune their radios to 97.3 FM and hear KCNP’s programming.
“The expansion allows a strong signal in the historic capital city of the Chickasaw Nation for the first time,” said Brian Brashier, director of broadcast productions for the Chickasaw Nation.
Before this expansion, KCNP was already able to reach more than 100,000 potential listeners.
This expansion helps the Chickasaw Nation reach more people who haven’t had access to this free information.
The expansion offers new collaborative opportunities for the Chickasaw Nation, as well.
“We look forward to working with local partners, like Johnston County Emergency Management and other first responders, to help them get instant messaging out through a no-cost medium like radio,” Brashier said.
About KCNP
“When people want to know what’s going on right here, right now, at no cost, then they can tune into KCNP,” Brashier said.
Over the years, KCNP has enhanced its lineup by bringing on new partnerships, new programs and high-quality on-air talent.
“We got feedback with people liking how KCNP is different, mainly because we play multiple genres of music. We serve a diverse community, so the music needs to match the diversity of that community,” Brashier explained.
Listeners have tuned into blocks of music dedicated to country, jazz, bluegrass, blues, rock, big band, red dirt and worship. News segments, community calendar updates, weather reports and syndicated shows are also interspersed among the KCNP lineup.
Mike Manos, who now hosts KCNP’s morning audio offerings, has been the voice of Ada sports for years. Tishia Agee joined the KCNP team after working for one of the top stations in the country based out of Oklahoma City.
She now hosts evenings for KCNP.
KCNP is recognized by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador for its willingness to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events.
Coverage is available online as well as over terrestrial radio, which means even if the internet goes out updates can still reach homes, cars and shelters with a radio receiver.
KCNP offers public affairs of interest to people in south-central Oklahoma, including Chickasaw citizens, and a very diverse mix of music that matches the diverse population of the area.
The Chickasaw Nation owns and operates KCNP as a public service. It is a noncommercial community radio station. A vision of Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Community Radio was created to connect citizens through quality programming and news.
Listeners have multiple ways to tune into KCNP: In the Ada area on 89.5 FM, in the Dickson/Ardmore areas on 89.3 FM, in the Tishomingo area on 97.3 FM and anywhere online at kcnp.org.
