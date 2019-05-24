SULPHUR — Chickasaw citizen and college student Kaitlyn Tingle will have a booth for the second year in a row at the annual Artesian Arts Festival. The college sophomore will attend the 2019 festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to showcase her art.
Tingle has had a love for art since the seventh grade, when she started experimenting with her own creativity and unique style in her first art class.
“I have always liked to do various arts and crafts while growing up,” said Tingle. “Most of my works are charcoal/graphite, with a pop of color in colored pencil.”
Tingle is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, majoring in sociology with an emphasis in anthropology and art history. Her desire is to be a museum curator.
“I believe a curator must be able to appreciate not only current art, but also ancient art,” Tingle said. “I really enjoy admiring other people’s artwork, and I think seeing all the styles from different cultures would give me inspiration for my own pieces.
“I will always be involved in art. I love to draw. I love creative processes and the artistic pull. It’s best to follow a plan to expand your education where your heart has already led you. It ensures your education lands you a dream job,” she explained.
Tingle’s favorite medium is charcoal. She has created several pieces using charcoal and proudly shows them off to art lovers who stop by her booth. For someone at such a young age, her art is mature.
She gathers a lot of her inspiration from her Native American heritage and the world around her. Part of her maturity as an artist comes from knowing her audience.
This will be her second time at the Artesian Arts Festival but not her first time being recognized for her outstanding work. She got a lot of attention with a meticulous butterfly drawing in 2014. That year, she earned a first-place ribbon at the Chickasaw Nation Butterfly Art Contest. In 2017, she wowed judges again by repeating the win. The work was used on all accompanying materials promoting the 2018 Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference.
Tingle’s work was displayed proudly at her Red Earth Festival booth, where she won the Emerging Artist award at the 2018 Red Earth Competition. This was the first year for this award and her first year to enter Red Earth as an adult artist.
Tingle also knows the importance of connecting with the audience.
“To realize a piece you worked on will bring years of joy to a buyer is the best,” she said. “It is the way art should be.”
This year at the Artesian Arts Festival will be no exception. Tingle’s kind demeanor and unique art pieces are sure to bring a crowd to her booth. Selling her art, however, is not top on the priority list.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how much the festival has grown from last year, and how many new artists there are,” said Tingle, “and getting to see what kind of new artwork all the previous participants have produced.”
Although Tingle doesn’t have a specific piece she is exceptionally proud of, she said she is “proud of all of them because each time I make a new piece I improve on my technique, and my love for art grows as well.”
Tingle, along with over 120 distinguished artists, will showcase a variety of art techniques, including paintings, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalwork, beadwork and textiles. Entertainment provided at no charge will include a children’s tent for make-and-take items and a senior arts and crafts booth. Two stages will provide a myriad of live performances. Tribal dance troupes will be on hand to perform throughout the day.
More than 15 food vendors will offer varied culinary delights. Shuttles will be available to transport patrons to and from the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
The Artesian Arts Festival takes place at the Artesian Plaza, located at 1001 W. First St., Sulphur. For more information, contact the Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities Division at 580-272-5520, visit Chickasaw.net/ArtesianFest or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
