The Chickasaw Nation Treasury Building in the 500 block of Arlington Street was evacuated shortly after noon Tuesday.
According to a written statement from the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, a male and a female involved in a dispute were observed in the parking lot of the Treasury building at approximately 11:44 a.m. When approached, the male threw an object toward the building and fled.
According to the female involved in the dispute, the man told her the object was a bomb.
“Lighthorse officers quickly evacuated the building and diverted traffic to reduce any possible risk to employees and travelers,” the release said. “The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb team has rendered the device inoperable.”
Lighthorse did not specify what type of device it was.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.