Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby announced in an update to citizens that the 2021 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival would be virtual.
“The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, including the State of the Nation Address, will be virtual again this year,” Governor Anoatubby said. “The Annual Meeting of the Chickasaw Nation will take place 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, online at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net and over the airwaves on KCNP Chickasaw Community Radio.”
For more than a year, the Chickasaw Nation has used virtual programs and events to keep citizens informed, connected and up to date on tribal events and news. As the Chickasaw Nation is once again gearing up for Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival, the initial plan was to meet in person. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, once again this year the Annual Meeting and Festival will be virtual.
A schedule for the Princess Pageant and other programming during the week of Annual Meeting will be released at an upcoming date.
“The Chickasaw Nation is doing everything we can to return to normal operations as we continue to fulfill our mission to serve you,” Governor Anoatubby said.
The Chickasaw Nation continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation to make the most informed decisions regarding reopenings and events.
For additional information regarding the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival broadcasting schedule, visit AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.
Governor Anoatubby’s full citizen update is available to view at Chickasaw.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.