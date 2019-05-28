Chemical and oil and gas industry veteran joins Elite Tank

Kenneth “Kenny” Wood, a sales executive with more than 45 years of experience in the chemical and chemical production industry, has joined Elite Tank Inc. as the company’s outside sales executive.
Wood will focus on increasing Elite poly tank and pump sales in the chemical industry and among end users in oil field production. His target markets include Oklahoma, Texas (especially the Permian Basin), Utah and designated areas in the Rocky Mountain region.
Wood recently retired from Houston-based Rockwater Energy Solutions as an “account manager” after 38 years with the company, including his associations with Rockwater Acquisitions, Reef Services and National Petrochem, the company he joined in February 1981. His career also includes more than eight years with Univar Inc., an international chemical and ingredients distributor, at its Dallas location. Wood’s sales territory included Dallas, north Texas and Oklahoma.
Wood holds numerous training certificates through Rockwater Energy Solutions and independent training organizations, and he is operator qualified in a number of key functions, such as internal pipeline monitoring. He is a longtime member of the American Petroleum Institute. This experience will be invaluable in communications with prospective chemical and chemical production industry customers.
“We are so pleased to have Kenny Wood join the Elite team, as he brings valuable industry experience to the company, along with proven professionalism and customer-service skills,” JB Bolin, president if Elite Tank Inc., said. “It’s also gratifying that Kenny Wood, then with Rockwater, was one of our first customers back in 2011.”
A native of Madill, Wood and his wife, Barbara, have lived in Ardmore for the past 37 years. The Woods have two grown children, Clinton and Keisha, and two grandchildren.
About Elite Tank Inc.
Elite Tank is a service provider for poly tank and bulk containment systems, tank stand assemblies, chemical pumps (and pump repair), stainless steel fittings and tubing for companies in the oil and gas, agriculture and waste management industries. Elite maintains a fleet of high-capacity transport vehicles that can efficiently deliver tanks and containment systems to markets in the U.S.
The company headquarters are located at 120 Armory Road, Ada. Elite also serves customers from its Permian Basin sales and distribution facility at 5300 ECR 120 in Midland, Texas. The company website is www.elitetank.com.
