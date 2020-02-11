Ada Main Street has announced the winners of this year’s Charmed by Chocolate bake-off contest.

Here is the list:

Cakes and pies

Amateur:

First place Amy Stokes Baker.

Second place Kristy Huntsman.

Third place Amanda Edwards.

Professional:

First place Kerrie Carter.

Second place Jamie Young Henderson.

Third place Kerrie Carter.

Youth:

First place Danica McTague.

Second place Lucee Rhodes.

Third place Abby Gibney.

Cookies and brownies

Amateur:

First place Haley Store.

Second place Becky Walker.

Professional:

First place Calli Henderson.

Second place Brandy Crumb-Harmon.

Youth:

First place Taylor Huntsman.

Second place Reagan Henderson.

Third place Reagan Henderson.

Candies and chocolate

Amateur:

First place Teresa Miller.

Second place Becky Walker.

Professional:

First place James Masterson.

Second place Lauren Krehbiel-Masterson.

Wild card

Amateur:

First place Debbie Jackson.

Second place Jessica Simpson.

Third place Becky Walker.

Professional:

First place Jamie Henderson.

Abby Gibney was the People’s Choice winner.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

