Ada Main Street has announced the winners of this year’s Charmed by Chocolate bake-off contest.
Here is the list:
Cakes and pies
Amateur:
First place Amy Stokes Baker.
Second place Kristy Huntsman.
Third place Amanda Edwards.
Professional:
First place Kerrie Carter.
Second place Jamie Young Henderson.
Third place Kerrie Carter.
Youth:
First place Danica McTague.
Second place Lucee Rhodes.
Third place Abby Gibney.
Cookies and brownies
Amateur:
First place Haley Store.
Second place Becky Walker.
Professional:
First place Calli Henderson.
Second place Brandy Crumb-Harmon.
Youth:
First place Taylor Huntsman.
Second place Reagan Henderson.
Third place Reagan Henderson.
Candies and chocolate
Amateur:
First place Teresa Miller.
Second place Becky Walker.
Professional:
First place James Masterson.
Second place Lauren Krehbiel-Masterson.
Wild card
Amateur:
First place Debbie Jackson.
Second place Jessica Simpson.
Third place Becky Walker.
Professional:
First place Jamie Henderson.
Abby Gibney was the People’s Choice winner.
