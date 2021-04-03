Charmed by Chocolate in downtown Ada, hosted by Ada Main Street, slated for Saturday, April 24, is a chocolate lover’s dream. Visitors enjoy a variety of chocolate treats from area vendors, and can also enter their own chocolate creation for competition.
The 2021 version of Charmed by Chocolate is an outdoor event up and down Main Street, with pop-in indoor venues, unlike previous years' single-location activities.
This festival also features a silent auction showcasing delectable desserts to take home to loved ones. A wine pull will take place inside Serendipity on Main, a local boutique. Guests will be able to draw a bottle of wine at random for $20.
Food trucks along with restaurants will be open along Main Street.
A 50/50 raffle is slated until noon on the day of the event. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or from an Ada Main Street representative, with the winner to be announced at 1 p.m.
Music provided by The Locals Entertainment on Main Street.
$5 tickets for the unlimited chocolate tasting are available through the Eventbrite link at www.eventbrite.com/e/148007503427
Those interested in setting up a vendor booth for $30 can contact Ada Main Street at mainstreetada@gmail.com for approval of booth set-up before purchasing a ticket through Eventbrite.
Participants who wish to enter their chocolate items must enter two of the same desserts for the event; one dessert to be auctioned off and one dessert, pre-cut in sample size pieces, for the tasting. Entries must be brought to the Ada Main Street office by 10 a.m. on on April 24.
The event will host its inaugural fun run through the Ada Business District. Those who register get a souvenir shirt and wristband for the event. The wristband allows for unlimited tasting. This event features baked goods conveniently located throughout Main Street.
Chocolate tastings available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the chocolate is gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.